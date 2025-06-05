Carrier debuts residential heat pump for cold climates

Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has launched a new series of residential heat pumps for use in cold climates.
The Infinity heat pump is currently the cold climate heat pump in the market with the highest rate by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), according to the manufacturer.
The system features a variable-speed compressor that is reportedly able to adapt its output to the needs of the home. “With tiny adjustments between 30 and 100% capacity, it gives the home only the amount of cooling or heating necessary,” the company said.
The new product is also claimed to operate “reliably” at -30 C and to achieve 100% heating capacity at -17 C, with full cooling capacity being achievable at 50 C.
The heat pump also features a cooling seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER2) of up to 21.2, a cooling energy efficiency ratio (EER2) of up to 13.5, and a heating seasonal performance factor (HSPF2) of up to 12.5. Sounds levels are rated at 56 db(A).
“Infinity heat pumps offer Bluetooth connectivity built-in for enhanced serviceability and software updates at the outdoor unit,” the company added, noting that the heat pump is covered by a 10-year parts limited warranty.
More technical details about the product were not disclosed.
