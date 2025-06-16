The Hydrogen Stream: UK researching hydrogen storage nodes

Ofgem has awarded GBP 500,000 in funding to a consortium to develop a new type of underground hydrogen storage designed to hold up to 100 tons of green hydrogen in purpose-built underground lined shafts. “The technology can be located where required – for example, as part of the National Gas network or next to large industrial users,” said National Gas, which is part of the consortium together with Gravitricity, Southern Gas Networks, Guidehouse, Edinburgh University, Energy Reform, and Premtech. The development will take six months, ahead of a potential demonstration phase in 2026.

Plug Power has expanded its partnership with Allied Green Ammonia (AGA) with a new 2 GW electrolyzer opportunity tied to a sustainable fuels project in Uzbekistan. “The deal will be executed during the Tashkent International Investment Forum, where Sanjay Shrestha, president of Plug Power, and Alfred Benedict, managing director of Allied Green, will be on site for the official signing,” said Plug Power, referring to the USD 5.5 billion green chemical production facility that would produce sustainable aviation fuel, green urea, and green diesel. Plug Power and Allied Green previously announced a 3 GW electrolyzer commitment for a green ammonia facility in Australia. “The project remains on track for a final investment decision in the fourth quarter of 2025.”

Solatio recently met with Arab investors alongside Rafael Fonteles, the governor of the Brazilian state of Piauí, to discuss a green hydrogen project in Parnaíba, Brazil. “During the meeting, the start of the EPZ [Export Processing Zone] works was also celebrated, a decisive step for the green industrialization of the state and for attracting new international investments,” said the Brazilian company. The Solatio H2V Piauí project has been selected to join the portfolio of projects supported by the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA), in partnership with the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC). ITA, a coalition launched during COP28 to accelerate the industrial transition in the most carbon-emitting sectors, entered into a partnership with Brazil in July 2024.

Inpex has started commissioning work, including introducing natural gas, at its integrated blue hydrogen and ammonia production and utilization demonstration project in Kashiwazaki, Japan. “The project is the first of its kind in Japan to implement an integrated process from the production to the utilization of hydrogen and ammonia,” said the Japanese oil and gas company. Inpex will first commission auxiliary equipment that uses natural gas as fuel and then move on to commissioning the hydrogen and ammonia production facilities. “After completion of the commissioning work, the project's demonstration operations are scheduled to commence in the fall of 2025,” said Inpex, adding that gas will be sourced from its gas field in the same prefecture and carbon dioxide injection will occur in the depleted reservoirs of the Hirai District in the Higashi-Kashiwazaki Gas Field.

Centrica has announced a GBP 20 billion plus agreement with Equinor to deliver gas to the United Kingdom. The deal will see Centrica take delivery of 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year through 2035. “The contract also allows for natural gas sales to be replaced with hydrogen in the future, providing further support to the UK's hydrogen economy,” said Centrica.