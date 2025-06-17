Chinese PV Industry Brief: Snapshots from SNEC 2025

PV manufacturers such as JinkoSolar, Arctech Solar, JA Solar, Huasun, Seraphim, Aiko Solar, and Hanersun collectively signed more than 10 GW of PV module sales and supply deals at SNEC 2025 PV Expo, held June 11 to 13 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The agreements underscore strong global demand for high-efficiency solar technologies, with industry sources estimating at least 15 GW of module sales and supply contracts signed during the three-day event.

JinkoSolar announced a major module sales agreement with PowerChina, agreeing to supply 1.75 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules for the fifth phase of Saudi Arabia’s SPPC solar project. It also signed strategic cooperation agreements with DIWAN International, Mesol Solar, and Salim Winding to promote the localization and deployment of its latest-generation Tiger Neo 3.0 modules in Pakistan and neighboring markets.

Arctech Solar signed a supply contract with PowerChina's Guizhou Engineering Co. unit for the Saudi SPPC Round 5 project. The 1.75 GW order includes 1.25 GW for the MAS project and 500 MW for the AHK2 project, both of which will deploy Arctech Solar's Skyline II tracker systems.

JA Solar signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s Knack Energy to supply 2 GW of solar cells, aimed at supporting India’s domestic manufacturing capacity. It also signed a 230 MW module supply MOU with Remesa for clean energy projects in Honduras.

Huasun, a front-runner in heterojunction (HJT) technology, announced a strategic partnership with Italy’s Sentnet Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Huasun will provide advanced HJT modules and marketing services for Sentnet’s project pipeline across Italy and the Mediterranean region, with a particular focus on agrivoltaic applications designed to enhance land value.

Seraphim secured more than 1.8 GW of module orders at SNEC. This included a 1 GW agreement with Inner Mongolia Xingkai Electromechanical for a desertification control PV project, a 500 MW deal with Suzhou Zhongguan Meidi, and a 300 MW supply contract with Pakistan's Suncore Solar for utility-scale and large commercial installations.

Aiko Solar reported strong sales for its ABC n-type modules, with more than 600 MW of sales contracts signed on the first day of SNEC alone. By the second day, the company had secured roughly 1.6 GW of sales agreements, covering both distributed and utility-scale projects.

Hanersun signed a new 400 MW module supply agreement with long-term Brazilian partner Solfácil, and a separate 60 MW deal with Uzbekistan’s Solar Nature.