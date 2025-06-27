Tonalli solar panel factory inaugurated in Mexico with capacity to produce 200,000 units a year

From pv magazine Mexico

The Tonalli solar panel factory, inaugurated in the municipality of Cuautlancingo, Puebla, has begun operations with a production capacity of up to 200,000 solar panels per year. The project is the result of collaboration between the state government and the private sector, representing an investment of MXN 325 million. Its main objective is to provide electricity to educational institutions, rural communities and the agricultural sector in the state.

In a press release, businessman Bernardo Álvarez Ibarra assured that the plant would generate 200 direct jobs and more than a thousand indirect jobs linked to the manufacture, installation and maintenance of solar systems. In addition, a network of local suppliers and distributors will be created, strengthening the regional value chain and the renewable energy ecosystem in Puebla.

One of the main focuses of the project is the electrification of public schools. Currently, there are more than 800 educational buildings in Puebla that do not have access to electricity. The state administration has announced that 400 photovoltaic systems will be installed this year and another 400 in 2026. The measure is expected to reduce electricity costs in these educational centers by up to 80%.

The agricultural sector will also be served through the provision of photovoltaic systems and extraction pumps for more than 3,000 agricultural water user associations in the state. The use of solar energy in agribusiness will optimize energy consumption in irrigation systems and reduce operating costs.

The factory has also received the Made in Mexico certification, which guarantees the national manufacture of the solar panels and endorses the quality of the products manufactured at the plant. This certification was presented by federal authorities from the energy and economic sectors, who highlighted the factory's role in generating employment and promoting technological innovation in the country.

In a second stage, the Tonalli plant will move its operations to the so-called Capital City of Technology and Sustainability, in San José Chiapa. The project envisages the integration of local small and medium-sized enterprises into value chains as well as the training of specialized workers.