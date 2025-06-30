Premier Energies commissions 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell line

From pv magazine India

Premier Energies has commissioned a new 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing line at Fab City, Hyderabad. The facility delivers cell efficiencies above 25% with advanced 16-busbar architecture allowing higher power density and energy yield under real-world conditions.

The new line boosts Premier’s solar cell capacity from 2 GW to 3.2 GW. The company is currently working on enhancing its cell production capacity to 8.4 GW and module capacity to 11.1 GW, from 5.1 GW at present, by June 2026.

“Commissioning our new TOPCon solar cell line marks a pivotal step in our innovation journey. With high efficiency and AI-enabled architecture, this technology represents the next leap in solar performance,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director & CEO of Premier Energies.

“This commissioning is not just a technological upgrade — it’s a strategic enabler. This achievement aligns seamlessly with our long-term roadmap for vertical integration and global competitiveness,” added Sudhir Reddy, chief strategy officer of Premier Energies. “Notably, 60% of the equipment for this line has been sourced from Europe, reflecting our strategic resilience and commitment to diversifying the key equipment supply chain.”