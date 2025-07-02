K2 Systems launches new pitched roof mounting solutions

German PV mounting system specialist K2 Systems has launched two new pitched roof solutions, the K2 SingleHook 3S Light and the InsertionRail 2.0. While the first is a roof hook made of aluminum and stainless steel, the second is a mounting rail made of aluminum.

“With the SingleHook 3S Light, K2 Systems brings a well-thought-out addition to the tiled roof segment to the market – technically solid, installation-friendly, and with a touch of lightness – in the truest sense of the word,” the company said in a statement. “And with the InsertionRail 2.0, an equally versatile and installation-efficient rail system is now available, simplifying both storage and installation.”

The SingleHook 3S Light can be used with K2’s SingleRail mounting system. It differs from the SingleHook 3S by its low-profile bracket, which features an arm height of 6 millimeters. It is suitable for pitched roofs and weighs 0.531 kilograms. Each box contains 30 hooks, and a pallet includes 720 units.

The InsertionRail 2.0 is designed for use with the company’s InsertionRail and WallPV mounting systems. It measures 53 millimeters in height, 63 millimeters in width, and 5.7 meters in length, with a total weight of 6.498 kilograms. It is compatible with both flat and pitched roofs.

“The SingleHook 3S Light is now available and already integrated into the K2 Base planning software, allowing it to be incorporated directly into project planning – quickly, easily, and with reliable structural calculations as usual,” said the company. “The InsertionRail 2.0 is already available and also integrated in the K2 Base planning tool.