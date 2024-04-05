K2 Systems launches mounting systems for facades

German PV mounting system specialist K2 Systems has released a new series of products for facades. Its K2 WallPV offering features PV mounts for walls made from masonry, concrete, sandwiched panels, trapezoidal metal sheets, and corrugated sheets.

“The modules can be clamped or hooked onto the frame. This means that planners and installers benefit from a high degree of flexibility with just a few components,” the company said in a statement. “The new system ensures good rear ventilation and is also visually appealing.”

The WallPV FacadeRail is for masonry and concrete and includes a thermal insulation composite system (ETICS). The WallPV MultiRail, on the other hand, is designed for facades constructed with trapezoidal or corrugated sheet metal. The WallPV CarrierRail, meanwhile, is for sandwich panels.

“The K2 WallPV CarrierRail has a general building authority approval (abZ) for facades with Fischer Profil sandwich panels that already have integrated thermal insulation,” the company explained. “It can also be used on MONTANATHERM sandwich panels. We work with other sandwich panel manufacturers for approvals and building authority authorizations.”

The mounting systems can support panels measuring 1,400 mm to 2,400 mm in length and 950 mm to 1,350 mm wide.