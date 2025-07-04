‘In engineering, women remain markedly underrepresented’

As a relatively young sector, the solar industry is gradually becoming more accessible to women, especially when compared to more traditional fields. Encouragingly, there is a growing presence of women across various departments, and it is increasingly common to participate in meetings where gender representation feels more balanced. Yet, significant challenges persist, particularly in engineering, where women remain markedly underrepresented. Witnessing strong female leaders realize their ambitions not only inspires but also provides tangible role models, reinforcing the belief that such paths are possible. To maintain this positive momentum, the industry must prioritize inclusive practices, cultivate mentorship, and expand opportunities for women at all levels of the professional ladder.

One of the most pressing reasons women leave the sector is related to maternity, not because of the leave itself, but due to the insufficient support structures surrounding it. Achieving genuine equity requires a cultural shift: one that begins with partners embracing full paternity leave and a shared approach to childcare responsibilities. Maternity must be reframed as a source of strength and resilience, not a professional liability. Supporting women’s return to the workplace through flexible arrangements, reintegration programs, and structured mentorship is essential. Progress remains slow because these matters are often viewed as personal choices rather than the systemic issues they truly are. Until society challenges the outdated norms and organizational structures that penalize mothers, meaningful advancement toward gender equity in leadership will continue to be constrained.

Like many women in the industry, I have encountered moments when establishing credibility seemed more difficult than it was for male colleagues. A persistent obstacle lies in the perception of qualities traditionally associated with women—empathy, collaboration, and emotional intelligence—as weaknesses rather than strengths. These traits, though often undervalued, are essential for effective leadership, particularly in managing complex, multidisciplinary projects. Biases that equate strength solely with assertiveness continue to hinder those who lead in different ways. Challenging these assumptions requires continuous effort and collective awareness. While progress is underway, shifting these ingrained mindsets remains a critical area of work.

What continues to fuel my commitment to renewable energy is the extraordinary passion shared across the sector and the deep sense of purpose driving our work. The knowledge that my efforts contribute directly to a more sustainable world infuses my career with meaning that goes far beyond routine responsibilities. This industry is built on a vibrant, multicultural workforce, which makes daily collaboration enriching and inspiring. Engaging with diverse teams encourages innovation, broadens perspectives, and nurtures creative problem-solving. It is this unique convergence of shared purpose, positive environmental impact, and an inclusive, dynamic community that sustains my dedication and motivation within the field.

To those just beginning their journey in renewable energy, my advice is simple: be brave and never doubt yourself. Renewable energy is a dynamic and evolving field, full of challenges and exciting opportunities. Embrace each day as a chance to learn something new, grow your skills, and expand your perspective. Surround yourself with people who believe in your potential, invest in your development, and support you through setbacks because challenges are part of the journey and invaluable learning moments. Stay curious, stay confident, and keep pushing forward. Your passion and resilience will not only drive your personal growth but also help create a meaningful impact in building a sustainable and equitable future for all.

Maria Ardila is a Colombian engineer passionate about renewable energy and building a sustainable future. After completing her engineering degree in Colombia, she did my master’s in London, which she describes as an incredible experience that helped her grow both personally and professionally. Outside of work, she is a big fan of travelling and trying new food, exploring different cultures through their cuisine.

