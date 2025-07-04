Sinopec launches China’s first commercial offshore floating PV project

Sinopec has started operating China’s first commercial floating offshore solar plant. It developed the 7.5 MW facility with support from Shandong province and the municipality of Qingdao.
The project, built in a fully seawater environment, spans 60,000 square meters and is expected to generate 16.7 million kWh of electricity per year, while reducing carbon emissions by 14,000 tons.
The installation is Sinopec’s largest floating PV system to date and integrates an earlier pile-based floating PV plant. The system’s design allows panels to rise and fall with tidal movement, maintaining minimal clearance from the water to maximize the cooling effect and boost generation efficiency by 5% to 8%.
Sinopec said the project features three key innovations: salt-resistant materials to reduce corrosion and marine fouling, a mooring system designed to withstand level 13 wind speeds and 3.5-meter tidal swings, and a low-profile inspection path that cuts operations and maintenance costs.
“Sinopec overcame the challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments through three key innovations,” the company said in a statement. It pointed to corrosion-resistant components, a storm-resilient anchoring system, and improved maintenance access as key design features that cut costs and improve reliability.
The project is part of Sinopec’s broader strategy to integrate renewable electricity and hydrogen. It follows the company’s earlier milestones including the country’s first “carbon-neutral” hydrogen refueling station and a large-scale seawater hydrogen production facility.
Sinopec said it plans to expand the floating offshore platform to 23 MW to strengthen its renewable energy supply chain. In 2023, the company launched the world’s largest solar-to-hydrogen plant in Xinjiang, aiming to annually produce 20,000 tons of green hydrogen using solar-powered electrolysis.
Last week, China’s GCL System Integration unveiled a 480 W offshore floating solar module designed for saltwater use, featuring IP68 waterproofing, salt-resistant materials, and flexible membrane mounting. The module, developed with Ocean Sun, targets high efficiency and long-term performance in full-seawater conditions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.