Sinopec launches China’s first commercial offshore floating PV project

Sinopec has started operating China’s first commercial floating offshore solar plant. It developed the 7.5 MW facility with support from Shandong province and the municipality of Qingdao.

The project, built in a fully seawater environment, spans 60,000 square meters and is expected to generate 16.7 million kWh of electricity per year, while reducing carbon emissions by 14,000 tons.

The installation is Sinopec’s largest floating PV system to date and integrates an earlier pile-based floating PV plant. The system’s design allows panels to rise and fall with tidal movement, maintaining minimal clearance from the water to maximize the cooling effect and boost generation efficiency by 5% to 8%.

Sinopec said the project features three key innovations: salt-resistant materials to reduce corrosion and marine fouling, a mooring system designed to withstand level 13 wind speeds and 3.5-meter tidal swings, and a low-profile inspection path that cuts operations and maintenance costs.

“Sinopec overcame the challenges of applying PV technology in seawater environments through three key innovations,” the company said in a statement. It pointed to corrosion-resistant components, a storm-resilient anchoring system, and improved maintenance access as key design features that cut costs and improve reliability.

The project is part of Sinopec’s broader strategy to integrate renewable electricity and hydrogen. It follows the company’s earlier milestones including the country’s first “carbon-neutral” hydrogen refueling station and a large-scale seawater hydrogen production facility.

Sinopec said it plans to expand the floating offshore platform to 23 MW to strengthen its renewable energy supply chain. In 2023, the company launched the world’s largest solar-to-hydrogen plant in Xinjiang, aiming to annually produce 20,000 tons of green hydrogen using solar-powered electrolysis.

Last week, China’s GCL System Integration unveiled a 480 W offshore floating solar module designed for saltwater use, featuring IP68 waterproofing, salt-resistant materials, and flexible membrane mounting. The module, developed with Ocean Sun, targets high efficiency and long-term performance in full-seawater conditions.