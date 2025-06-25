GCL SI presents 480 W solar modules for offshore projects

At the 2025 SNEC PV Power Expo held in mid-June in Shanghai, China, GCL System Integration (GCL SI), a unit of the GCL Group, showcased its NT10/60GT floating photovoltaic module, a custom-built product designed for offshore solar applications.

Developed in close collaboration with Norwegian marine solar specialist Ocean Sun, the module has already been deployed in floating PV demonstration projects in Brazil and other countries, with the longest-running installation operating for over three years.

The module is engineered to meet the extreme demands of marine environments, offering enhanced resistance to humidity, corrosion, and wave impact.

With a rated power of 480 W and a dimension of 1,980 mm × 1,166 mm × 40mm, the NT10/60GT incorporates GCL’s proprietary IP68-rated junction box, which features four-layer waterproof protection. It is mounted on the sun-facing side of the module, separated from seawater by a dedicated diaphragm that facilitates heat dissipation and minimizes performance loss due to thermal buildup.

GCL reports that the floating module maintains excellent performance in high-humidity and saltwater conditions, exceeding IEC reliability standards, particularly in potential induced degradation (PID) resistance. The module has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for marine PV applications and is designed for long-term immersion scenarios.

The NT10/60GT integrates with Ocean Sun’s patented floating platform, connecting via a flexible membrane and prefabricated rails. This approach not only withstands offshore wind and wave forces but also enables efficient heat dissipation through direct contact with seawater, boosting energy conversion efficiency by over 10%.

Electrical performance under STC conditions ranges from 460 W to 490 W, with a module efficiency of up to 21.78%. The system supports a maximum voltage of 1500 V and is compatible with MC4 connectors, with mechanical features including dual-glass structure, anodized aluminum alloy frame, and high wind/snow load capacity.