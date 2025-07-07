Indian manufacturer opens solar frame factory

From pv magazine India

India-based H&H Aluminium has inaugurated an aluminum solar panel frame manufacturing facility in Chibhda, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 24,000 metric tons per year. The company said the site is India’s largest such plant and can support up to 6 GW of annual solar installations nationwide.

C.R. Patil, union minister of Jal Shakti, government of India, inaugurated the facility. H&H Aluminium said it invested around INR 1.5 billion ($17.5 million) in the plant. Trial production began in June 2025, with commercial operations expected to start within a month.

“This will be India’s largest and most advanced solar panel aluminum frame plant at a single location and we were able to install it in a record time of just about a year,” said Uttam Patel, director at H&H Aluminium. “Currently, India imports 90% to 95% of aluminum solar panel frames. With this plant, we are making a meaningful step towards supporting the Make in India initiative and promoting domestic manufacturing in the solar energy sector.”

On Sept. 29, 2024, the government of India imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of anodized aluminum frames for solar panels and modules from China. The duty, ranging from $403 to $577 per metric ton, or about 14%, applies to specified Chinese exporters and all non-specified entities. It will remain in place for five years from the date of notification.

“India has achieved a historic milestone of 100 GW solar power capacity in 2025. In addition, the government has set an ambitious target to install 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a significant portion, approximately 280 GW, expected to come from solar power,” said Vijay Kaneria, director at H&H Aluminium. “This represents a huge opportunity for solar power and allied industries over the next five to 10 years.”

H&H Aluminium said its solar panel frames meet ASTM and IEC international standards for strength, weather resistance, and longevity. The products are also RoHS and REACH compliant. The Rajkot plant includes SCADA- and IoT-enabled production lines for real-time monitoring and quality control, a fully equipped lab and in-house R&D for product customization, and a zero-liquid discharge anodizing setup.