Solarix Solar launches new terracotta solar panel

Solarix Solar, a Netherlands-based building-integrated PV specialist (BIPV), has launched new terracotta colored solar panels designed to match red tiled roofs.

The new aluminum-framed product measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and has a power output of 355 W. It is based on n-type monocrystalline solar cells with a half-cut design and with a glass foil with a colored frame.

The panel also features 3.2 mm tempered front and back cover glass. It weighs 22.5 kg per m2, including the mounting system. The weather resistance is IP67/IP68, supporting operating temperatures of -40 C to 85 C. The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.

The module can be mounted with Solarix Solar’s patented “invisible” aluminum suspension system design that includes provision for the façade ventilation.

It comes with a 10-year product warranty, a 10-year warranty on color retention, and a 25-year performance warranty, with the 25-year end power output being guaranteed to be no less than 85% of the nominal output power.

The matching frame and modules are colored to blend in with red tiled roofs of historic buildings or new construction, according to the company. The color technology is a ceramic print made with inorganic pigments that reportedly do not discolor.

Solarix Solar is a provider of façade panels and matching mounting systems is known for its colored glass-glass modules in a variety of standardized and customized formats in dozens of colors and finishes to address the needs of architects. It also develops patented, integrated non-visible aluminum mounting systems to fix them in place.

A recent Amsterdam school renovation, which was the largest colored solar façade in the country as of November 2024, illustrates the company’s combined panel and mounting system offering. The De Kikker school and daycare center was equipped with 1,444 m² textured glass PV panels in bright green and yellow tones, selected by the architect. It included 507 optimizers and 160 m² dummy panels for a uniform look. The installation has a capacity of 67,000 kWh per year.

Its string design accommodates 20 types of panels and eight 6,000 W Huawei inverters, with IEC 63027:2023 standard-compliant arc fault detection. The arc fault detection system and optimizer combination were tested by the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO). A further safety feature, dubbed rapid shutdown, enables the panels to be de-energized to zero volts in case of an emergency, which was developed in consultation with the Amsterdam Fire Brigade.

Founded in 2016, Solarix Solar recently closed a round of financing that totaled €5.5 million ($6.44 million). It said in a statement that €4.2 million was provided by venture capital investors, led by ROM InWest and VP Capital, both based in the Netherlands, joined by earlier investors. “The European market offers enormous opportunities, as sustainability regulations and solar energy are even more common there,” said the company in a statement. Solarix already works with resellers in other parts of Europe to deploy its products based on local expertise and networks. “This investment will allow this network to be further expanded,” it said.

The amount of €1.3 million represents a National Growth Fund SolarNL allocation for manufacturing expansion, to bring more manufacturing steps in-house and to further automate the assembly line.