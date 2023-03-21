Dutch BIPV specialist unveils white facade solar panels

Solarix has developed a new line of white facade solar panels.

“The launch of this new product responds to high demand for white facade panels from the construction industry,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “We noticed that there was a demand for these products especially by architects.”

The company said that the panels are colored with ceramic ink. The standard panels are available in different sizes, weighing in at 22.5 kg/m2. The line features power outputs ranging from 110 W/m2 to 190 W/m2, depending on the size and color of the modules.

The front cover is made of tempered low-iron glass with a thickness of 4 mm, while the rear side can be covered with tempered black enameled glass. The panels also feature junction boxes and can be bolted or glued onto aluminum mounting systems applied to facades.

“The panels can be used in combination with the Solarix mounting system which is glued onto the panels and easily applied to facades,” said the spokesperson.

Solarix also offers colored facade solar panels to go with construction materials such as stone, composite wood, and aluminum.