Colored facade solar panels with 13.8% efficiency

Dutch startup Studio Solarix has developed a new line of colored facade solar panels designed to go with construction materials such as stone, composite wood, and aluminum.

The Dot panel series features an efficiency of 13.8% and power outputs ranging from 110 W to 180 W, depending on the size and color of the modules. The panels feature 6-inch monocrystalline solar cells, with dimensions of 156.75 mm by 156.7 mm.

The frameless modules vary in length from 37.2 cm to 185 cm, with widths ranging from 34.7 cm to 120 cm. Their weight is 22.5 kg per square meter. The front cover is made of tempered low-iron glass with a thickness of 4 mm, while the rear side can be covered with a tempered black enameled glass, with the same thickness or a backsheet.

The panels also feature junction boxes with dimensions of 60 mm by 60 by 11.5 mm. They can be bolted or glued onto aluminum mounting systems applied to facades. The products are colored with ceramic ink, which the manufacturer said can ensure a long-lasting and deep color experience. The panels are available in different shades of blue, green, red, and gray.

Popular content

“We currently produce in Europe, but in the near future we could also produce the panels somewhere else with licensed partners,” the company's co-founder, Reinier Bosch, told pv magazine. “We are now in the process of choosing partners and we are also working on how to integrate more efficient solar cells or how to design circular panels. The solar cells that are currently being used in the panels are supplied by undisclosed manufacturers located in the Netherlands and Lithuania.”

A standard panel costs around €270 per m2, while the most sophisticated products – including LED and sensors that detect movement, light, pollution, and heat – can be bought for around €700. “But these prices are only indicative, as each project has different characteristics depending on the client's need or the size of the planned solar facade,” Bosch said.

Developers have already used the panels in a 400 m2 project, as well as two other installations. “Currently, we are working on other 10 projects that should be implemented this and next year,” Bosch said.