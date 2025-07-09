Panasonic launches new domestic hot water heat pump

Japan's Panasonic has released a new domestic hot water (DHW) heat pump that can reportedly use ambient air as an additional energy source to heat the water up to 55 C.

The air-to-water system consists of a complete propane (R290) heat pump system and a DHW Tank. It is available in both floor-standing and wall-mounted versions, with DHW tank volumes ranging from 200 L to 273 L for the first type and from 80 L to 120 L for the second type.

“The Aquarea DHW Heat Pump offers an impressive A+ energy rank and operates efficiently in a wide range of temperatures from -7 C up to 43 C,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Reaching maximum temperatures of up to 65 C as a standalone heat pump or 75 C with an accompanying heating element, the Aquarea DHW Heat Pump offers outstanding performance capabilities for all households.”

Installation options include vertical or horizontal air ducts and ductless configuration. The storage tank is made with a replaceable magnesium anode that prevents corrosion.

The system can operate under six operational modes and five functions.

“The standalone unit supports PV contact and is compatible with external recirculation pumps,” Panasonic stated. “When equipped with an additional coil, it offers advanced connectivity, enabling integration with hybrid systems and solar thermal collectors.”