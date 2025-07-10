Massive solar project progresses ahead of schedule in Philippines

The MTerra Solar project in the Philippines is being built ahead of schedule, with 54% of first-phase works completed within the first eight months of construction.

A statement released by Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) says 778 MW of solar was installed by the end of June, ahead of the targeted 750 MW, making it already the largest solar installation in the country. Construction work has mobilized more than 9,500 workers at its peak, with over more than.5 million man-hours recorded.

Once completed, the 3.5 GW solar and 4.5 GWh battery energy storage project will be the world’s largest integrated PV and storage facility. It is being built in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan on the Philippine island of Luzon and will be capable of providing clean energy to around 2.4 million Filipino households.

The first phase of the project, which also includes a 500 kV transmission line for connection to the existing Nagsaag-San Jose transmission line, is scheduled for completion in 2026. It will be followed by a second phase the following year.

MGen owns the project via its affiliate Terra Solar Philippines Inc. In 2024, UK infrastructure investor Actis finalized a $600 million investment in Terra Solar Philippines Inc., partnering with MGen Renewable Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC),

SPNEC is leading on construction of the MTerra Solar project with support from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors Energy China, PowerChina and Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corp.

Huawei is supplying the battery energy storage system, while engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the high-voltage interconnection line have been awarded to Maxipro Development Corp. and Fujian Electric Power and Engineering Co. Ltd.

MGen said in its latest statement that it is on track to meet its target of 1.5 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 three years ahead of schedule, following completion of the second phase of the Terra Solar project.