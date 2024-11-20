Contractor selected for world’s largest solar plant

Terra Solar Philippines Inc. (TSPI), a subsidiary of SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC), has awarded Energy China an EPC contract to develop the Terra Solar project in central Luzon.

The PHP 185.28 billion ($3.25 billion) project, touted as the world’s largest contiguous solar and battery power plant under development, will feature 3.5 GW of solar panels and a 4.5 GWh battery energy storage system. It will span 3,500 hectares across the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

Energy China and its affiliates will oversee the project’s procurement, design, engineering, permitting, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and delivery. The company will also handle warranty coverage, address defects, implement operational and maintenance protocols, and develop specialized training for local teams.

The project's groundbreaking ceremony took place at the start of this year. Construction is progressing in two phases, with the first stage scheduled for commercial operation by February 2026 and the second by February 2027.

In August, the Board of Investments of the Philippines granted a green lane certificate to the project, allowing for easier processing of permits.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Philippines had 1.7 GW of deployed solar at the end of 2023. Authorities have forecast that up to 2 GW of new solar could be added this year.