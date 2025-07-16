BBDF 2025: Flexible grid access opens up new paths for battery storage in Germany

Flexible connections, better optimization, and theneed for better cooperation between parties for grid connections were all hot topics in the German-focused second session of the event.

Image: Marian Willuhn, pv magazine

From ESS News

Flexible connection agreements are part of the process and should not be considered a nuisance by project developers. That sentiment summarized the German deep-dive session, “Flexible Access, Stable Revenues – Grid Connection Solutions for BESS,” at the Battery Business & Development Forum 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

While many projects in Germany face years-long delays due to grid bottlenecks, some developers are beginning to break new ground with flexible connection agreements and are helping shape new business models.

