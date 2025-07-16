BBDF 2025: Warranties, safety key to achieving battery quality

From ESS News

What makes the difference when choosing a battery product or the full range of technology components needed for a successful storage project? And what choices can be made in a constantly changing tech environment?

A panel on “Technological advancement and risk mitigation – What to consider when choosing a component?” sought to answer these crucial questions while offering a glimpse into current technology trends.

According to Daniel Duckwitz, product manager for grid stability at SMA Solar Technology, new and improved BESS can contribute significantly to increasing grid inertia. “Batteries can provide grid-forming control with inertia emulation,” he said, noting that an optimized BESS with 1 GW of rated power can provide up to 18 GW of inertia.

