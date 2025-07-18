Envision Energy, FERA to develop 1 GW of wind, 1.5 GWh of storage in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

China-based Envision Energy, and Italy's FERA Australia have signed an agreement to collaborate on the delivery of large-scale hybrid clean energy projects across Australia's NEM, with the capacity to deliver up to 1.5 GWh of battery energy storage. The deal also opens the way for the companies to develop up to 1 GW of wind projects.

Envision Energy said the agreement is a show of confidence in its integrated technology platform, which combines next-generation containerized battery systems, grid-forming power conversion systems (PCS), the company’s proprietary hybrid power plant controller (HPPC), with advanced wind turbines.



Image: Envision Energy

Envision Energy International Product Line President and Senior Vice President Kane Xu said the collaboration represents a major step forward in demonstrating how hybrid wind and storage solutions can unlock new possibilities for Australia’s energy future.

“We are honored by the trust FERA Australia has placed in our technical capabilities across wind, storage, and grid integration, and we look forward to delivering projects that set new benchmarks for clean, flexible power,” said Xu.

The partnership will launch with a pilot project in Victoria, featuring Envision Energy’s grid-forming battery storage, full converter wind turbine and advanced HPPC technology in a grid-connected hybrid plant.

The project will serve as a showcase for how hybrid systems can enhance grid reliability and unlock new value streams.