Envision proves BESS fire resilience in CSA-certified test

Envision recently completed a large-scale, CSA C800 witnessed burn test of its 5 MWh energy storage system, demonstrating robust thermal containment and adding to industry-wide safety efforts.

Image: Envision

China’s Envision Energy has successfully concluded a full-scale burn test of its smart‑trading ESS system under the rigorous CSA C800 protocol. Conducted under the supervision of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA), North American fire protection engineers (FPE), its strategic client, and CSA’s on-site observers, this trial mimicked a real-world station scenario – with four 5 MWh cabinets charged to 100 % SOC, packed tightly (only 5 cm apart), and no fire suppression intervention.

This closely spaced arrangement significantly escalated the risk of thermal propagation. Cabinet A was deliberately ignited – accelerated via forced heating and stripped insulation – and reached 1,297 C after 6 hours and 32 minutes, igniting a controlled blaze that persisted for over 49 hours. Meanwhile, cabinets B, C and D stayed nearly unaffected: their battery temperatures remained at 35–44 C, well below critical thresholds. Post-test inspections confirmed no structural deformation or systemic propagation, with sealing intact and smoke fully captured and safely processed.

