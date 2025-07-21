Burkina Faso set for 150 MW solar-plus-storage project

Dutch developer Gutami Holding has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Burkina Faso’s national utility to supply electricity from a planned 150 MW solar project paired with 50 MWh of storage.

Image: Michael Pointner, Unsplash

Share

The government of Burkina Faso has formalized a public-private partnership with Netherlands-based developer Gutami Holding for a 150 MW solar project with 50 MWh of accompanying battery energy storage.

A 25-year power purchase agreement is also in place between Gutami and the country’s national utility company, Sonabel, that will see the energy produced at the plant delivered to the national grid.

According to a statement published by international law firm Mayer Brown, which advised Gutami on the transaction, all key approvals for the project, including permits, licenses and land rights, have already been secured. 

The site, set to become one of the largest solar projects in West Africa once operational, is scheduled for commercial operation in 2027.

According to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Burkina Faso had deployed 206 MW of solar by the end of last year, up from 177 MW by the end of the year prior.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Tokuyama, OCI begins construction on polysilicon factory in Malaysia
21 July 2025 The new manufacturing facility will be located at the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, Borneo, and will have a capacity of 10,000 MT.