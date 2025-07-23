Bradford White releases residential hybrid electric heat pump water heaters

Pennsylvania heating products manufacturer Bradford White Water Heaters has announced a new hybrid electric-heat pump water heater series for residential use.

The AeroTherm G2 series comprises three models with a capacity of 189 L, 246L, and 303 L, respectively.

“The AeroTherm G2 enables consumers to switch between five different operational modes, including heat pump only, electric only, hybrid standard, hybrid plus, and a vacation mode,” the company said in a statement.

The hybrid standard mode, the company says, combines heat pump efficiency with standard electric recovery rates, while hybrid plus maximizes recovery using both heat pump and lower heating element simultaneously. Vacation mode adjusts the temperature to 10 C for an extended period.

The lowest capacity model has a uniform energy factor (UEF) of 3.89, while the highest capacity model has a UEF of 4, and the 246-liter model has a UEF of 4.2. Their approximate shipping weights are 99 kg, 134 kg, and 127 kg, respectively. The models come with a six- or ten-year limited warranty for the tank and other components.

“Built-in Bradford White Wave connectivity means the water heater can be controlled via smartphone app,” the company added. “Additional features include a small installation footprint, allowing installers to get the AeroTherm G2 up and running in corners or along walls with zero clearance.”

According to Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White, the company estimates that homeowners can save between $300 and $600 a year using the AeroTherm G2, depending on the model. “It is ideally suited for homeowners who wish to better control their utility costs,” she added.