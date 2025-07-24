CEA records 21 GWh of US battery storage factory cancellations in 2025

From ESS News

More than 20 GWh of planned energy storage cell production capacity for 2028 has been canceled this year, according to second-quarter 2025 reports on energy storage supply, technology, policy, and pricing compiled by CEA.

The canceled projects include a 9.6 GWh factory from KORE Power in Arizona and a 10.2 GWh project in Georgia from FREYR. Several projects with 1 GWh to 5 GWh of annual production capacity across the US Midwest and Southeast have also been delayed, as policy uncertainty and financing issues have hit smaller producers.

That loss of 21 GWh could strongly negatively impact the industry if annual demand in 2028 meets its projected 100 GWh target.

