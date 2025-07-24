Vena Energy signs 100 MW load-following solar and wind deal with SECI

Vena Energy, a green energy provider operating across the Asia-Pacific region, has signed a 100 MW load-following renewable PPA with SECI. It will develop renewable energy projects paired with energy storage to deliver firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) that matches demand.

The FDRE scheme, launched in June 2023, includes configurations such as assured peak power, round-the-clock (RTC) supply, and load-following delivery based on requirements from distribution companies.

While multiple PPAs have been signed under the RTC and peak power categories, this marks India’s first load-following renewable PPA. The agreement aims to ensure reliable renewable power by aligning supply with the hourly demand profile of distribution companies. Projects must integrate wind, solar and storage systems to deliver consistent hourly output over a 25-year period.

Monika Rathi, Head of India at Vena Energy, said the milestone demonstrates the company’s technical expertise and marks its first integrated wind, solar and energy storage project in India.

“The project highlights Vena Energy’s expertise in delivering complex and reliable clean energy solutions for India’s sustainable growth,” said Rathi. “It also reinforces our ability to manage both pay-as-you-produce and firm and dispatchable PPAs, demonstrating our capabilities across the full spectrum of renewable energy contracts.”

Vena Energy said the 100 MW project will generate about 380,000 MWh of wind energy and 133,000 MWh of solar energy in its first full year of operation. Combined, the output is expected to supply clean electricity to roughly 487,000 Indian households, offset 488,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually, and save 380 million liters of water each year compared with conventional thermal generation.

The company holds a renewable energy portfolio of 38 GW across onshore wind, solar and offshore wind projects, along with a green infrastructure pipeline that includes 25 GWh of battery energy storage and 848,000 metric tons per year of green hydrogen and ammonia production capacity.