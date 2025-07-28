Masdar and EDF’s Emerge signs long-term solar deal with Saudi’s Misk City

Emerge has signed a long-term deal to supply Misk City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with solar energy. Also known as Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, Misk City is an experiment in urban development that forms part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 development strategy.

Emerge is co-owned by United Arab Emirates energy giant Masdar and French energy giant EDF power solutions. Established in 2021, Emerge specializes in solar PV, battery storage and hybrid energy solutions. It is headquartered in Masdar City and focuses on the Middle East market.

Initially, it will provide a 621 kWp rooftop solar PV plant atop a carport structure in Misk City as part of the deal, which spokespersons for the companies said would contribute significantly to the city’s sustainability goals.

Emerge and Misk City’s partnership is building on a framework agreement signed earlier this year. Emerge will oversee all development and delivery of the project, including engineering and design, financing, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance.

“By drawing on the global expertise of Masdar and the EDF Group, we ensure world-class quality and innovation at every stage – from design and financing to construction and long-term operations,” said Ali Alshimmari, Emerge board member and director of strategic and special projects for Masdar.

“Emerge is proud to be contributing to a new urban narrative, one where innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand,” said Omar AlDaweesh, Emerge board member and CEO for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, EDF Group and EDF power solutions. “Emerge’s holistic, turnkey model removes complexity and accelerates the transition to clean power for clients across the region.”

According to its website, Emerge has more than 250 MWp of capacity in operation and delivery, including a 3 MWp rooftop project for AJ Steel Pipes, a 600 kWp ground-mounted installation for Etihad Rail, and a 60 MWp ground-mounted project for Sharjah National Oil Corp.