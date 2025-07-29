TotalEnergies starts building 1 GW solar plant in southern Iraq

TotalEnergies has started building a 1 GW solar project in southern Iraq. The solar farm, located in the Basra region, will be built in four units and is scheduled for full commissioning by 2028.
Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani told the Iraqi News Agency that the first 250 MW unit is expected online before the end of the year. Once operational, the facility will supply power to 350,000 homes.
TotalEnergies holds a 45% stake in the project, with Basrah Oil Co. holding 30% and QatarEnergy holding the remaining 25%.
Iraq aims to deploy 12 GW of solar power by the end of the decade. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the country had 42 MW of solar by the end of 2024.
In June, US-based developer UGT Renewables signed a contract with the Iraqi government to build a 3 GW solar project.
