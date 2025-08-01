The Hydrogen Stream: Trina sends first containerized hydrogen unit to Europe

Trina Green Hydrogen has shipped its megawatt-class containerized electrolytic water hydrogen production system from China to Europe. “Expected to arrive at the destination in September 2025 and put into demonstration operation before the end of the year. This marks a significant breakthrough in the full process delivery capability of Trina Green Hydrogen in the global hydrogen energy market,” said the Chinese company. It noted that the system uses four containers for several components, including electrolytic cells, gas-liquid separation devices, purification systems, power supplies, water treatment, and compressors.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has selected Envision as its strategic partner in a green ammonia project in Brazil. “This agreement will see Envision bringing to H2 Cumbuco – a landmark green ammonia project located in Brazil's Pecém Port its globally recognized expertise in integrated renewable energy solution, building on its pioneering scalable clean energy models that are modular and replicable across the world,” said FRV, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's Adbud Latif Jameel.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has reportedly awarded state-owned China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corp. Seven the front-end engineering and design (FEED) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for its 3 GW hydrogen/ammonia production project in Namibia. In early July, Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) announced the appointment of Giuseppe Surace to the position of chief operating officer.

Paragon Resources and Siemens have signed agreed to accelerate the global deployment of Paragon’s method to produce hydrogen without electrolysis, methane reforming or the need for carbon capture. “By reacting treated, recycled aluminium with water in the presence of a catalyst, the process yields hydrogen gas, aluminum hydroxide, which can be used in industrial applications, and heat,” said Siemens. “This heat can be harnessed and converted into electricity, offering a compact and efficient method of energy generation.”

ÖBB and Voestalpine have installed a new section of railway track in Linz, Austria, made using hydrogen-based steel production technology – the first time this method has been used globally for rail manufacturing. “At Voestalpine, we have already successfully launched our transition to green steel production and are progressing rapidly with the construction of two electric arc furnaces powered by green energy in Linz and Donawitz,” said Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner.

Doosan Fuel Cell has launched mass production of fuel cell stacks and power systems using Ceres' solid oxide technology. Production is underway at Doosan's dedicated facility in South Korea, which is the first in the world to manufacture Ceres' metal-supported solid oxide fuel cells at scale. The products will serve rapidly growing markets including AI-driven data centres and distributed commercial power,” said Ceres in an emailed press release. Doosan noted that it expects to deliver its first commercial units by the end of 2025.

BP has advised the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) partners of its plans to exit the project as operator and equity holder. “This decision reflects BP's recent strategy reset, which will see BP grow its upstream oil and gas business, focus its downstream business, and invest with increasing discipline into the transition,” said the British oil and gas company. While AREH no longer aligns with BP's strategy, BP considers the project promising, saying it presents an important opportunity for Western Australia's decarbonization efforts. “BP will work with its AREH partners to ensure a safe and efficient transition of operatorship,” the London-based company told pv magazine.