Argentina authorizes 20 MW solar park to operate in spot market

From pv magazine LatAm

Argentina's Ministry of Economy, through the Secretariat of Energy, has authorized 360Energy Solar to operate as a generating agent in the nation's MEM for its 20 MW 360Energy Colón solar park in the Colón district of Buenos Aires province.

The solar park uses 33,930 monocrystalline modules rated at 680 W each, single-axis tracker systems, and 77 inverters. The project will also include 15 MWh of battery energy storage and is being built on 60 hectares of previously undeveloped land.

It will connect to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) via 33 kV busbars from the Colón Transformer Station, under the jurisdiction of the Electric Energy Transportation Company for Trunk Distribution of the Province of Buenos Aires, Limited Company (TRANSBA S.A.).

The measure authorizes the company to operate in the MEM and states that 360Energy Solar must cover any additional costs that affect other agents, as well as any penalties tied to technical unavailability. The Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company (CAMMESA) may charge the company directly during the seasonal period in which these costs are incurred.

360Energy Solar has an installed capacity of 245 MW across six operating solar plants and, including the Colón project, five others under development in different provinces. Its operations are mainly financed through power purchase agreements (PPAs) with CAMMESA and private industrial clients under national renewable energy expansion programs.

The company has signed PPAs with Danone, Stellantis, Acerbrag, Bridgestone, Holcim, Rehau, Estisol, Transclor, the Alto Gualtallary vineyard consortium, and Smurfit Westrock.