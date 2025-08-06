EcoFlow Stream Ultra X launches, offering bigger battery for balcony solar

EcoFlow’s new Stream Ultra X adds a 3.84 kWh storage capacity model into the mix, while remaining compatible with previously launched Stream products for adding more home storage and AI smarts.

Image: EcoFlow

From ESS News

EcoFlow has expanded its Stream series of balcony solar power plants with the launch of the Stream Ultra X, an all-in-one battery and inverter for the residential market. The new model features a 3.84 kWh capacity LFP battery, doubling the storage of the previously released models in the series.

The Stream Ultra X will be available from August 6 with an early-bird price of €1,299, while the recommended retail price is set at €1,499. The unit integrates both the battery and the inverter and is designed for plug-and-play use with existing solar systems. It delivers 2,300 W of continuous power and has a 2,000 W PV input capacity with a maximum input voltage of 60 V DC.

