Chinese PV Industry Brief: Government targets energy use at polysilicon plants

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has launched a 2025 inspection program targeting energy consumption at 41 major polysilicon producers. The agency expects the checks, due by Sept. 30, to curb output by tightening energy-use standards and to significantly impact production capacity and supply.

China Southern Glass (CSG) said its estimated CNY 6.5 billion ($894 million) photovoltaic glass supply contract with solar giant Longi had lapsed without full execution. The five-year agreement, signed in July 2020, had a term ending July 31, 2025. CSG cited rising product prices, market volatility and changes in Longi’s procurement strategy as reasons for the shortfall. Actual sales under the contract amounted to CNY 1.441 billion.

Jinko ESS said its joint energy-storage cell factory with EVE Energy has officially entered mass production, following equipment commissioning in May and full-scale operations in June. The facility will supply Jinko ESS with 5 GWh of 314 Ah cells annually, while EVE deploys specialists on-site to help the plant achieve “excellence factory” standards and support Jinko’s growing global storage business.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said polysilicon prices have held firm over the past week, with n-type reprocessed material averaging CNY 47,200 per metric ton (MT), up 0.21% from the previous week, and granular silicon steady at CNY 44,300. Nine companies were active, including one restarting production and another undergoing maintenance. August output is expected to reach 125,000 MT, surpassing wafer-sector demand by roughly 16,000 MT.

Xinyi Solar said it expects revenue of CNY 10.93 billion based on unaudited and consolidated interim figures for the six months ended 30 June 2025. It was down slightly by 6.5% compared to the same period last year. A profit of CNY 745.8 million was indicated, down 58.8% compared to the same period last year.