Chinese PV Industry Brief: Xinyi Solar projects steep profit decline in 2024

TBEA said that its Xinte Energy subsidiary has withdrawn its application for an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It said the decision follows extensive talks with its sponsor and a review of market conditions. This marks a significant setback for Xinte Energy, a major producer of polysilicon materials, in its bid to go public in China.
Chint Group has announced plans to divest its residential solar assets to third-party investors, including major energy state-owned enterprises and financial institutions. The company plan to sell up to 14 GW of installed solar capacity, with the sales window set from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025.
Irico Group New Energy said that its Hefei Photovoltaic subsidiary will renew a lease equipment agreement with Shaanxi Rainbow Industrial Intelligent Technology. It will lease industrial power equipment, such as 110 kV GIS, main transformers, integrated automation systems, high-voltage switch cabinets, transformers, cables and capacitors for a term of three years starting Dec. 30, 2024, to Dec. 29, 2027, at a monthly rental of CNY 373,946, including tax.
Xiamen Tungsten said its board has decided to allocate CNY 400 million in funds raised from its capital market activities to its controlling subsidiary, Xiamen Honglu Tungsten Molybdenum Industrial. The investment will be used to expand the company’s production capacity for its photovoltaic tungsten wire manufacturing line, as part of the “100 billion Meter Photovoltaic Tungsten Wire Production Line Construction Project.”
Levima Advanced Materials said its plan to issue A-shares to raise funds has been terminated by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The proposal, originally filed in August 2024, aimed to raise up to CNY 2.02 billion to support the expansion of its production lines for EVA, a key material used in photovoltaic module encapsulants, along with other renewable energy materials and biodegradable projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.