Anker Solix launches modular home energy storage system with 4.8 kW AC output

From ESS News
Anker Solix has introduced the Solarbank Multisystem, a scalable home energy storage solution that allows up to four battery units to operate in parallel through a central Power Dock control unit. The system delivers maximum AC output of 4.8kW to the household grid and can handle up to 14.4kW of DC solar input.
The Power Dock, a new feature for Anker Solix, serves as the central control unit, featuring four connections with maximum 3.6 kW input each for solar banks, plus dedicated connections for EV charging. The system achieves maximum storage capacity of 64 kWh when fully equipped with expansion batteries.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.