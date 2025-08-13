Anker Solix launches modular home energy storage system with 4.8 kW AC output

From ESS News

Anker Solix has introduced the Solarbank Multisystem, a scalable home energy storage solution that allows up to four battery units to operate in parallel through a central Power Dock control unit. The system delivers maximum AC output of 4.8kW to the household grid and can handle up to 14.4kW of DC solar input.

The Power Dock, a new feature for Anker Solix, serves as the central control unit, featuring four connections with maximum 3.6 kW input each for solar banks, plus dedicated connections for EV charging. The system achieves maximum storage capacity of 64 kWh when fully equipped with expansion batteries.

