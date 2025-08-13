Romania awards 1.4 GW of solar at average €40.46/MWh in second auction

The results of Romania’s second renewables auction, which set out to procure 1,472 MW of solar and 2,000 MW of onshore wind, have been announced.

A total of 26 solar offers from eight companies have been awarded contracts for difference, with a combined capacity of 1,488 MW.

Prices for the winning solar bids range from €35.50/MWh to €45.20/MWh, resulting in an average of €40.46/MWh. This compares to a maximum strike price of €73/MWh set by the Ministry of Energy.

Analysis by the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA) found project sizes have grown significantly compared to the country’s first CfD auction. The largest winning solar bid last year was 70.2 MW, compared to 260 MW this year.

Irene Mihai, RPIA Policy Officer, told pv magazine that 22 of the 26 solar offers are partial capacities of a larger project. In the 2024 auction, each bid belonged to a specific project.

The latest CfD auction also awarded 1.26 GW of wind across 23 projects, with prices ranging between €65.17/MWh and €79.50/MWh, resulting in an average of €73.80/MWh.

Among the biggest individual winners in the tender was Rozlov Energy, which won three CfDs – two solar and one wind – totalling 731 MW in capacity. The two successful solar bids, submitted by project company West Power Investments, relate to the over 1 GW Dama Solar PV park currently under development, which is touted to be Europe's largest solar plant once completed. Mihai said the two solar bids equated to 260 MW each.

Romania’s CfD scheme is a 15-year support mechanism offering a fixed strike price for the energy produced. If market prices fall below the agreed tariff, the bidder receives the difference from the state, but if prices are higher, they are liable to pay the difference.

The scheme has been backed by a €3 billion investment via the EU Modernisation Fund. The first CfD auction in Romania allocated 432 MW of solar and 1,096 MW of wind power in December 2024.

Romania is on track to break its record for solar added during a calendar year in 2025, after deploying 900 MW over the first six months of the year, according to figures from RPIA.