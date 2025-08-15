Researchers secure tech to recover silver from retired solar panels

From pv magazine Australia

The Jet Electrochemical Silver Extraction (JESE) technology works like a precision cleaning tool, directing a thin stream of weak acid directly onto the silver in solar panels, dissolving the metal in seconds while leaving everything else untouched.

A breakthrough technology to extract silver from decommissioned solar panels has been mastered by Macquarie University researchers, and in partnership with Lithium Universe, will see the resource repurposed in electronics and solar panel industries.

Where traditional recycling grinds entire panels into powder then uses harsh chemicals, destroying all components, the Macquarie method preserves glass sheets and silicon wafers while extracting pure silver.

Macquarie University School of Engineering Senior Lecturer Dr Binesh Veettil said the silicon wafer remains intact and uncontaminated, making it suitable for reuse in semiconductor manufacturing.

The silver extraction technology works alongside the team’s solar panel delamination innovation, licensed by Lithium Universe in July, which uses microwave energy to separate glass, silicon and other components without grinding or a high-temperature furnace.

Together, the technologies can recover intact glass sheets, preserve silicon wafers and extract pure silver from each panel, with greater than 77% current efficiency and with minimal waste.

Lithium Universe will complete research and development before commercial deployment is in place, by 2032, paying annual licensing fees and sales royalty.