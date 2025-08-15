Researchers secure tech to recover silver from retired solar panels

A breakthrough technology to extract silver from decommissioned solar panels has been mastered by Macquarie University researchers, and in partnership with Lithium Universe, will see the resource repurposed in electronics and solar panel industries.
The Jet Electrochemical Silver Extraction (JESE) technology works like a precision cleaning tool, directing a thin stream of weak acid directly onto the silver in solar panels, dissolving the metal in seconds while leaving everything else untouched.
Where traditional recycling grinds entire panels into powder then uses harsh chemicals, destroying all components, the Macquarie method preserves glass sheets and silicon wafers while extracting pure silver.
Macquarie University School of Engineering Senior Lecturer Dr Binesh Veettil said the silicon wafer remains intact and uncontaminated, making it suitable for reuse in semiconductor manufacturing.
The silver extraction technology works alongside the team’s solar panel delamination innovation, licensed by Lithium Universe in July, which uses microwave energy to separate glass, silicon and other components without grinding or a high-temperature furnace.
Together, the technologies can recover intact glass sheets, preserve silicon wafers and extract pure silver from each panel, with greater than 77% current efficiency and with minimal waste.
Lithium Universe will complete research and development before commercial deployment is in place, by 2032, paying annual licensing fees and sales royalty.
Lithium Universe Chief Executive Iggy Tan said the partnership with Macquarie University is solutions-focused combining Macquarie’s world-class research with the company’s commercial vision.
“Together, we are delivering a breakthrough recycling solution that recovers high-purity silver while preserving wafer integrity,” Tan said.
Veettil said the technology could potentially later expand to extract other valuable metals including gallium, indium and copper from discarded solar panels.
The Australian Energy Council has said global solar panel waste will reach 60-78 million tonnes by 2050, with Australia alone accumulating one million tonnes by 2035, with only 15% of used solar panels currently being recycled.
Each panel contains about 20 grams of silver worth AUD 36 ($23), and with global energy transition and electrification demand for silver is increasing 7% annually, projected to reach around 20 million kg in 2025.
