Chinese PV Industry Brief: Maxeon posts H1 net loss as US import ban hits sales

Maxeon Solar Technologies said net losses widened to $65.5 million in the first half of 2025, while revenue fell 89.5% year on year to $39 million. Shipments dropped 84.9% to 153.2 MW. Chief Executive George Guo said the losses reflected the ongoing impact of a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) ban imposed in July 2024 on imports of the company’s panels. Maxeon challenged the ban, filing a lawsuit on July 15 with the US Court of International Trade, accusing CBP of overreach and misapplication of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The company warned the restrictions have severely damaged its business for more than a year.

Power Construction Corp. of China has launched a tender for 60 GW of fixed PV mounting systems for the 2025-27 period. The procurement round includes 24 GW of hot-dip galvanized steel mounts, equivalent to about 840,000 tonnes, and 36 GW of zinc-aluminum-magnesium mounts, roughly 1.26 million metric tons.

China Resources Power has opened bids for its second batch of 2025 solar module procurement, totaling 3 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial modules. Bidding across three lots attracted more than 20 companies, with prices ranging from CNY 0.673 ($0.094)/W to 0.776/W. Average bid levels settled at around CNY 0./W, a significant increase from tender prices two weeks earlier.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) held a meeting with six Chinese ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), to tighten regulation of the solar sector. Officials pledged to strengthen project investment oversight, retire outdated capacity, and curb “irrational” low-price competition. The meeting also called for stricter monitoring of product pricing and quality and enforcement against sales below cost, false marketing, inflated power ratings, and intellectual property violations.

Polysilicon prices continued to edge higher in the week to Aug. 21. N-type reprocessed feedstock averaged CNY 47,900 per ton, up 1.05% week on week, while N-type granular silicon rose 3.37% to CNY 46,000 per ton. Six companies signed contracts during the week, with small-lot deals lifting average prices, although large orders remained stable. Output from nine operating producers is expected to remain around 125,000 metric tons in August. Wafer prices held steady, with n-type G10L wafers averaging CNY 1.2 each, G12R wafers CNY 1.35, and G12 wafers CNY 1.55.