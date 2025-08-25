New digital twin technology boosts performance management for BESS

From ESS News
Brussels-based 3E, a SaaS and advisory company for the renewable energy sector, has reported a new breakthrough from its EU-funded Flexible Utility-Scale Energy Storage (FULLEST) project, developed in partnership with the Free University of Brussels (VUB), revealing a critical oversight in how utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) are managed across Europe.
The research shows that up to 80% of operators rely solely on battery management systems (BMS) to assess system health, which can potentially mask signs of degradation. In one pilot project, 3E’s digital twin technology detected a 4% discrepancy between reported and actual battery health – enough to shift dispatch decisions, affect warranty claims, and impact long-term revenue. Such blind spots pose not just technical challenges, but growing financial and system-level risks.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.