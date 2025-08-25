New digital twin technology boosts performance management for BESS

The new digital twin from Brussels-based 3E, developed with the Free University of Brussels (VUB) under the EU-funded FULLEST project, exposes a key oversight in Europe’s utility-scale battery storage management. While 80% of operators rely solely on battery management systems (BMS), 3E identified a 4% gap between reported and actual battery health – enough to affect operations and revenue.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From ESS News

Brussels-based 3E, a SaaS and advisory company for the renewable energy sector, has reported a new breakthrough from its EU-funded Flexible Utility-Scale Energy Storage (FULLEST) project, developed in partnership with the Free University of Brussels (VUB), revealing a critical oversight in how utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) are managed across Europe.

The research shows that up to 80% of operators rely solely on battery management systems (BMS) to assess system health, which can potentially mask signs of degradation. In one pilot project, 3E’s digital twin technology detected a 4% discrepancy between reported and actual battery health – enough to shift dispatch decisions, affect warranty claims, and impact long-term revenue. Such blind spots pose not just technical challenges, but growing financial and system-level risks.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Ireland curtails almost 89 GWh of solar in H1
22 August 2025 Commenting on its report on Ireland and Great British renewable energy curtailment, Montel Energy's Fintan Devenney described Great Britain's solar cu...