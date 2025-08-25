New digital twin technology boosts performance management for BESS

From ESS News

Brussels-based 3E, a SaaS and advisory company for the renewable energy sector, has reported a new breakthrough from its EU-funded Flexible Utility-Scale Energy Storage (FULLEST) project, developed in partnership with the Free University of Brussels (VUB), revealing a critical oversight in how utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) are managed across Europe.

The research shows that up to 80% of operators rely solely on battery management systems (BMS) to assess system health, which can potentially mask signs of degradation. In one pilot project, 3E’s digital twin technology detected a 4% discrepancy between reported and actual battery health – enough to shift dispatch decisions, affect warranty claims, and impact long-term revenue. Such blind spots pose not just technical challenges, but growing financial and system-level risks.

