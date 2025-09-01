Australia’s sodium-ion energy storage technology launches in Europe

From ESS News
Australian company PowerCap has officially launched into the European market with its sodium-ion battery technology. Already in use by major enterprises in Australia, the technology is now being made available to European homes, businesses, and industries.
Dane El Safty, Founder and CEO of PowerCap, says the expansion comes at a time when European markets are actively seeking proven and scalable alternatives to lithium-based storage. “Europe has some of the most ambitious renewable energy targets in the world and we are proud to make our technology available to support this transition, ” he says.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.