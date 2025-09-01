Severe storm destroys 3.1 MW ground-mounted PV system in northern Italy

From pv magazine Italy
A severe storm destroyed a ground-mounted PV system in the municipality of Verretto, in Italy’s northern province of Pavia, according to the country’s Civil Protection Department.
“Around 6 p.m., we were on an intervention nearby and went to inspect the photovoltaic complex. Then the company manager arrived. We didn’t go in because we couldn’t. From the outside, we saw that it was completely destroyed,” the local Civil Protection team told pv magazine Italia, adding that Verretto’s deputy mayor was present at the site throughout.
Sources familiar with the matter said the system is owned by Bissi Holding.
According to the Sondrio-based company’s website, the system has an installed capacity of 3.18 MW.
“An environmental restoration project has led to the construction of the Verretto photovoltaic park. Combining the environmental restoration of a degraded area with the production of energy from renewable and non-polluting sources was the goal of this important project. The 12,496 panels installed on a 12-hectare area belonging to the former Cava Coppa quarry now produce 4 million kWh annually,” the website states.
At the time of publication, Bissi Holding had not responded to a request for comment.
Civil Protection responded after the storm began around 2:30 p.m. on August 28. The Fire Department arrived shortly thereafter.
“We found plants that also severed Enel’s cables,” the Lungavilla Civil Protection Department said, adding that the Italian utility then provided a generator.
Local media outlets reported that the residents had no electricity for several hours, but the situation has since returned to normal. Civil Protection confirmed this, noting that the generator restored power at 9 p.m.
