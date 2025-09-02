Euronergy launches new lightweight PV module series

Dutch solar module company Euronergy has released a new series of lightweight PV panels.

Named Dandelion, the new products are available with a power output ranging from 410 W to 430 W.

“The Dandelion lightweight series is based on the PEC/I-UBC technology, owned by Euronergy. Compared to glass modules, they are silicon-based, the same size and same power, but only 30% of the weight,” the company said in a statement. “Euronergy uses self-owned conductive back sheet and conductive adhesive for the cell connection and self-developed insulating encapsulation composite (IEC) material for the insulation of positive and negative electrode”.

The modules use monocrystalline cells, arranged in a 6 x 19 configuration. Their efficiency changes in accordance with the modules' rated power, which ranges between 21.17% and 22.2%.

The module dimensions are 1,763.6 mm x 1,098.2 mm and their weight is 5.2 kg. The operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

Short circuit current ranges from 12.8 A to 13.1 A, while open circuit voltage is between 40.96 V to 41.82 V.

“Our lightweight and flexible modules are for installation on buildings that are not designed to take the conventional modules, including curved roofs, roofs with insufficient load-bearing capacity, facades,” the company highlighted. “They also can be used for vehicle integration like caravans, buses, lorries and trains, because their lightweight and slim design makes them perfect for this purpose, because this doesn't create any obvious disturbances to the performance of the vehicle.”