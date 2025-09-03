Sungrow’s Brazilian business heating up for batteries as solar demand cools

At Intersolar 2025, Sungrow’s Brazil country manager, Rafael Ribeiro, told pv magazine Brasil the company submitted more than 80 proposals to supply battery energy storage systems (BESS) between January and June alone, to projects interested in participating in the Leilão de Reserva de Capacidade na Forma de Potência (LRCAP) auction for battery storage.

Image: Sungrow

In a challenging year for large, distributed solar generation projects – between 1 MW and 5 MW in scale and often developed in clusters – and for centralized photovoltaic plants, inverter supplier Sungrow experienced a decline in orders.

That has been balanced by new business for Sungrow’s storage products, including pre-agreements for the LRCAP capacity reserve auction for batteries.

An extension of the deadline for centralized generation sites to begin commercial operation – with associated incentives protected – has also generated new business for Sungrow but the inverter maker expects 2 GW of equipment sales for centralized generation this year, down from almost 3 GW last year, according to Brazil Country Manager Rafael Ribeiro.

