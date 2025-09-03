Sungrow’s Brazilian business heating up for batteries as solar demand cools

From ESS News
In a challenging year for large, distributed solar generation projects – between 1 MW and 5 MW in scale and often developed in clusters – and for centralized photovoltaic plants, inverter supplier Sungrow experienced a decline in orders.
That has been balanced by new business for Sungrow’s storage products, including pre-agreements for the LRCAP capacity reserve auction for batteries.
An extension of the deadline for centralized generation sites to begin commercial operation – with associated incentives protected – has also generated new business for Sungrow but the inverter maker expects 2 GW of equipment sales for centralized generation this year, down from almost 3 GW last year, according to Brazil Country Manager Rafael Ribeiro.
