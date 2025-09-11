Canadian startup launches residential heat pump with 24/7 monitoring

Canada-based heat pump manufacturer Jetson has unveiled a new residential heat pump that reportedly provides 24/7 monitoring, real-time performance alerts, over-the-air updates, and indoor air quality sensing.
“Most heat pump systems today are still made and installed by companies rooted in gas equipment; they know hardware, not software,” said the company's co-founder, Stephen Lake. “That’s a problem, because software is what unlocks real gains in efficiency, comfort, and control. Jetson Air uses continuous software updates, monitoring and smart optimization to make your home more comfortable and your system more efficient, all while getting better over time.”
The Jetson Air heat pump system is available in four versions with a size of 2 tons to 5 tons. Its number of tons doesn't refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.
The heat pump uses R-454B as the refrigerant. Its cooling capacity is rated at between 24,400 Btuh and 60,000 Btuh, while the heating capacity ranges from 26,o00 Btuh to 60,000 Btuh.
It also features a cooling energy efficiency rating (EER2) of up to 11.7 and a cooling seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER2) of up to 17. The heating coefficient of performance (COP) is between 3.9 and 4.1.
The system can reportedly operate at temperatures between -15 C and 52 C for cooling and between -30 C and 30 C for heating. Its sound level is between 35.5 dB and 50.5 dB
The company described the new product as the industry’s first fully integrated smart home heat pump platform, “featuring one-day installation and prices approximately half the cost of traditional contractors.”
The manufacturer also said the system integrates air quality sensors, an energy monitor, and a smart thermostat, which can enable system optimization around time-of-use rates and demand-response events.
“With the addition of Jetson Care, a 10-year fully-inclusive warranty and subscription service that covers 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, and annual check-ups, homeowners gain peace of mind and protection from unexpected repair costs,” the Vancouver-based company said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.