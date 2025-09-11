Vertical rooftop PV deployed in Spain with east-west orientation

From pv magazine Spain

Norway-based Over Easy Solar has announced the launch of a vertically installed photovoltaic system in 2022.

“I contacted Over Easy following an article I read in pv magazine,” said Pablo Sánchez-Robles, founder of Albricias Energía.

There are currently two projects in Spain using this solution, but Albricias Energía has several more in the pipeline.

“Architects love it because it offers complete integration with architectural lines due to its small size (28 cm height) and preservation of the original design, and installers love it because of its simple installation,” he said.

One 2.4 kW project in the Elche business park has an east-west orientation. Its annual production is 2,932 kWh, and annual generation is 1,222 kWh/kWp, with an albedo of zero.

“With a gravel albedo of 0.3, it would rise to 1,400,” claimed Sánchez-Robles.

The company describes its prefabricated product as a “vertical photovoltaic (VPV) unit. Each unit measures 1,600 mm x 1,510 mm x 350 mm and weighs 24.5 kg (11 kg/m²). It has an IP68 protection rating and 3.2 mm double-tempered glass. The panels feature heterojunction solar cells with 22% efficiency, bifaciality up to 92%, and a temperature coefficient of -0.26 C.

A pallet with 33 units covers 80 m² and provides 6.6 kW. Their vertical design also makes the panels resistant to dirt, hail, and wind, and prevents flame spread in the event of a fire.

Sánchez-Robles said the electricity generated largely matches domestic demand, increasing self-consumption and reducing the need for storage. “The orientation in Elche gives a peak around 10 am and a second peak around 8 pm, precisely the hours of highest consumption in a home,” he added.