Cummins launches plug-and-play BESS in India for commercial, industrial use

From pv magazine India

Cummins has introduced fully integrated, plug-and-play BESS solutions in India, with capacities ranging from 211 kWh to 2,280 kWh.

The AC-output BESS solutions are designed for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical applications and are available in 10-foot (211 kWh to 422 kWh) and 20-foot (633 kWh, 1,056 kWh, 1,520 kWh, and 2,280 kWh) container configurations.

The containerized systems use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, known for their longer cycle life and lower risk of thermal runaway compared with other battery chemistries.

Each unit includes liquid-cooled batteries, a power conversion system, isolation transformers, cooling systems, a three-tier fire safety system, and site-level controls to optimize performance, power density, and efficiency. The glycol-based liquid cooling system ensures uniform temperature distribution, outperforming air-cooled alternatives by maintaining optimal battery temperatures and enhancing reliability and battery life.

“Our BESS units are supported by our extensive sales and service network across India. We are introducing these solutions to customers through roadshows in various cities,” said Pankaj Kapoor, vice president – distribution business unit and new and recon parts for Cummins India. “Since their launch, we’ve received a strong response, particularly from the commercial and industrial segments.”