Malaysian utility plans solar expansion

Malaysia’s Sarawak Energy Berhad plans to ramp up its solar capacity through ground-mounted and floating solar projects.

The state-owned electric utility company, the sole power utility for the state of Sarawak, currently generates most of its energy from hydroelectric and thermal plants.

CEO Datuk Haji Sharbini Suhaili said the company will now expand its solar portfolio while it also works on feasibility studies for pumped storage hydropower at Bakun, Murum and Padawan.

Sharbini also said that pumped storage hydropower could strengthen regional energy trade and grid integration across Southeast Asia and would allow the utility to supply electricity to its neighbors while safeguarding against renewable intermittency.

Sarawak Energy claims to have a generation capacity of around 5.9 GW, consisting mainly of its hydroelectric and thermal plants. The state of Sarawak has set a target of having 10 GW of generation capacity by the end of the decade, primarily sourced from hydropower, solar and biomass energy.

In November 2024, Sarawak Energy signed a joint study agreement with Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar and Malaysian developer Gentari for a large-scale floating solar array.

The government of Malaysia recently approved 13 solar projects with a cumulative capacity of almost 2 GW in the country’s fifth large-scale solar program.