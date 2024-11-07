Masdar, Sarawak Energy, Gentari plan large-scale floating solar in Malaysia

Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar and two Malaysia-headquartered companies, state-owned utility Sarawak Energy and clean energy solutions provider Gentari, have signed a joint study agreement to assess the feasibility of a floating solar project.

The proposed project would be installed at the reservoir of Murum Hydroelectric Plant in the state of Malaysian state of Sarawak, on the northern coast of Borneo.

The study will assess the potential for a large-scale floating array on the Murum reservoir, encompassing technical feasibility, environmental impact, and economic viability to determine whether the project can be successfully implemented.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said the deal follows an agreement made with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in 2023 to develop 10 GW of clean energy projects across the country.

The project will be Masdar’s second floating solar installation in Southeast Asia after a 145 MW array in Cirata, Indonesia.

The world’s largest offshore floating solar plant, a 440 MW project in Taiwan, was recently commissioned.