BYD unveils 14.5 MWh storage system, world’s largest yet

From ESS News
BYD has unveiled a new DC energy storage system with the world’s largest single-unit capacity of 14.5 MWh, intensifying competition in the fast-growing utility-scale storage market. The “Haohan” system was launched on September 18 at the International Digital Energy Expo in Shenzhen.
The company said Haohan’s minimum unit capacity of 14. 5MWh is more than double the industry norm of 6–7 MWh. When configured within a standard 20-foot container, the system delivers 10 MWh and achieves a volumetric energy density of 233 kWh per cubic meter, a 51% increase on the industry average. For a 1 GWh storage plant, Haohan would cut the number of required units by more than half, reduce land use by one-third, and trim cell count by 76%.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.