BYD unveils 14.5 MWh storage system, world’s largest yet

China’s EV giant has unveiled the 14.5 MWh DC “Haohan” single-unit DC block with record-breaking capacity to challenge next-generation energy storage market.

Image: BYD

From ESS News

BYD has unveiled a new DC energy storage system with the world’s largest single-unit capacity of 14.5 MWh, intensifying competition in the fast-growing utility-scale storage market. The “Haohan” system was launched on September 18 at the International Digital Energy Expo in Shenzhen.

The company said Haohan’s minimum unit capacity of 14. 5MWh is more than double the industry norm of 6–7 MWh. When configured within a standard 20-foot container, the system delivers 10 MWh and achieves a volumetric energy density of 233 kWh per cubic meter, a 51% increase on the industry average. For a 1 GWh storage plant, Haohan would cut the number of required units by more than half, reduce land use by one-third, and trim cell count by 76%.

