Namibia approves 3 GW of solar for hydrogen production

Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has granted an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) for a 3 GW solar project.

The certification has been awarded to developer Zhero Molecules Walvis Bay (Pty) Ltd. The company has also submitted a generation licence application to Namibia’s Electricity Control Board, seeking approval to operate the 3 GW solar plant alongside an accompanying 3,500 MWh of battery energy storage.

The solar plant forms part of the wider Zhero Molecules Walvis Bay (zMWB) project that, according to an environmental and social management plan (ESMP) published earlier this year, will span three areas around Walvis Bay, Namibia’s second largest city.

The solar farm will be built on approximately 5,300 hectares of farmland. Once operational, it will supply renewable energy for green hydrogen and green ammonia production in the Erongo region of midwestern Namibia.

A second area of the zMWB project will house the electrolyzers, desalination and ammonia synthesis required, alongside the battery energy storage system, while ammonia storage and port facilities will be located within a third project area within Walvis Bay.

The ministry’s ECC covers the construction and operation of the solar plant and storage system, as well as the construction of substations, access roads and around 110 kilometres of overhead transmission lines that will connect the solar plant to the hydrogen and ammonia plant.

“The Solar PV site is strategically located in a semi-desert area with high solar radiation and minimal biodiversity as well as being situated near key towns like Walvis Bay, the biggest port in the country,” the ESMP says. “The project will contribute to regional and national economic growth through job creation and promoting socio-economic development.”

The ESMP’s conclusion recommended MEFT issue the ECC for the project. The plan also advises the ministry to conduct periodic environmental inspections “to ensure ongoing compliance with the conditions outlined in the ECC, monitor the effectiveness of mitigation measures and support the long-term environmental sustainability of the project.”

The 3 GW solar site is the largest under development in Namibia. According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRNEA), Namibia’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 163 MW at the end of last year, the same figure reported the year prior.