Italy’s first MACSE battery auction smashes expectations with 10 GWh awarded at record low prices

From ESS News

taly has completed its first auction for grid-scale battery storage capacity, awarding all 10 GWh on offer under the new MACSE scheme (Meccanismo di approvvigionamento di capacità di stoccaggio elettrico, or Electricity Storage Capacity Procurement Mechanism).

Held on September 30, the tender closed at an average price of just €12,959 per MWh per year, far below the reserve price of €37,000 per MWh per year set by system operator Terna.

Interest from developers was strong, with bids coming in at more than four times the available capacity.

Prices varied slightly across the four regions included in the auction, with the Central South at €14,566 per MWh per year, South & Calabria at €12,146/MWh/year, Sicily at €15,846/MWh/year, and the island of Sardinia at €15,029/MWh/year.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.