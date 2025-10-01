Italy’s first MACSE battery auction smashes expectations with 10 GWh awarded at record low prices

From ESS News
taly has completed its first auction for grid-scale battery storage capacity, awarding all 10 GWh on offer under the new MACSE scheme (Meccanismo di approvvigionamento di capacità di stoccaggio elettrico, or Electricity Storage Capacity Procurement Mechanism).
Held on September 30, the tender closed at an average price of just €12,959 per MWh per year, far below the reserve price of €37,000 per MWh per year set by system operator Terna.
Interest from developers was strong, with bids coming in at more than four times the available capacity.
Prices varied slightly across the four regions included in the auction, with the Central South at €14,566 per MWh per year, South & Calabria at €12,146/MWh/year, Sicily at €15,846/MWh/year, and the island of Sardinia at €15,029/MWh/year.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.