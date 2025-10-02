Belgium powers up first 400 MWh phase of mainland Europe’s largest battery

From ESS News
Energy company Engie, alongside battery energy storage system (BESS) provider Sungrow, announced this week the successful commissioning of the first phase of the 200 MW/800 MWh BESS at the Vilvoorde site, in Belgium.
Sungrow described the project as the largest of its kind in mainland Europe as it announced a 100 MW/400 MWh first phase of the site had been connected to the grid. Phase two is expected before 2026.
The site deploys 320 of Sungrow’s PowerTitan liquid-cooled battery units, which aim to offer a higher-density configuration.
Sungrow’s James Li told pv magazine, in 2023, the liquid-cooling option on both the PCS [power conversion system] and battery storage for the PowerTitan 2.0 series offer a 7% density increase, bringing improved thermal performance and a significant reduction in noise.
