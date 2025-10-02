Belgium powers up first 400 MWh phase of mainland Europe’s largest battery

Engie and Sungrow have connected the initial 100 MW/400 MWh phase of the Vilvoorde battery project in Belgium, set to reach 200 MW/800 MWh by late 2025.

Image: Engie Belgium

From ESS News

Energy company Engie, alongside battery energy storage system (BESS) provider Sungrow, announced this week the successful commissioning of the first phase of the 200 MW/800 MWh BESS at the Vilvoorde site, in Belgium.

Sungrow described the project as the largest of its kind in mainland Europe as it announced a 100 MW/400 MWh first phase of the site had been connected to the grid. Phase two is expected before 2026.

The site deploys 320 of Sungrow’s PowerTitan liquid-cooled battery units, which aim to offer a higher-density configuration.

Sungrow’s James Li told pv magazine, in 2023, the liquid-cooling option on both the PCS [power conversion system] and battery storage for the PowerTitan 2.0 series offer a 7% density increase, bringing improved thermal performance and a significant reduction in noise.

